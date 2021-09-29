49 IT companies from Kerala to take part in Dubai GITEX

Kochi: As many as 49 Kerala-based IT companies and startups will take part in GITEX Global, the annual technology event to be held in Dubai next month.

Besides this, 19 startups from the Kerala Startup Mission will also participate in the event.

A majority of the IT companies are from the Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, while the rest are from the IT parks in Kochi and Kozhikode.