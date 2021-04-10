500 workers ask Sundar Pichai to stop protecting harassers

The letter came after former Google engineer Emi Nietfeld wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times, alleging that she was forced to have one-on-one meetings with the man who harassed her.

San Francisco, April 10 (IANS) More than 500 employees have sent an open letter to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, demanding that the company stop protecting the harassers and provide workers an environment free from their abusers.

"My harasser still sat next to me. My manager told me H.R. wouldn't even make him change his desk, let alone work from home or go on leave," she wrote.

The letter that was published on Medium late on Friday, read that "This is a long pattern where Alphabet protects the harasser instead of protecting the person harmed by the harassment. The person who reports harassment is forced to bear the burden, usually leaving Alphabet while their harasser stays or is rewarded for their behaviour".

The employees said that Alphabet has a history of such workplace harassment.

Andy Rubin, the creator of Android mobile software, was awarded a $90 million exit package after a woman accused him of coercing her into performing oral sex.

Amit Singhal, a former search executive, was awarded $35 million when he was forced to resign after a sexual assault investigation.

"Even after more than 20,000 Alphabet workers walked out to protest sexual harassment and protection of harassers, Alphabet has not changed, and did not meet any of the Google Walkout demands," the letter stressed.

"Alphabet workers deserve the right to work in an environment free from their abusers. Alphabet must prioritise the safety of their workers by prioritising the concerns of those harmed," it added.

In a statement to The Verge, a Google spokesperson said: "We've made significant improvements to our overall process, including the way we handle and investigate employee concerns, and introducing new care programmes for employees who report concerns".

--IANS

na/rs