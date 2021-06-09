52-day ban kicks off in Kerala, trawlers to keep off coast

Thiruvananthapuram, June 9 (IANS) Starting midnight Wednesday fishing trawlers will have to keep off 12 nautical miles away from the Kerala coast as the 52-day-long trawling ban will come into effect.

This has been the case since 1988, when trawling ban was first enforced.

The ban is, however, not applicable to the traditional fishermen who engage in fishing in the sea on the traditional boats.