'6-10 airports to be offered in next phase of privatisation'

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Centre is expected to offer 6-10 airports for the next stage of airport privatisation, a senior official said on Thursday.

The process that is expected to commence from FY22 will have 6-10 airports.

At present, the Centre is in the process of identifying these airports which will be offered via competitive bidding to private sector for a lease period of 50 years for operation, management and development of these assets.