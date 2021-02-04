'6-10 airports to be offered in next phase of privatisation'

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Centre is expected to offer 6-10 airports for the next stage of airport privatisation, a senior official said on Thursday.
The process that is expected to commence from FY22 will have 6-10 airports.
At present, the Centre is in the process of identifying these airports which will be offered via competitive bidding to private sector for a lease period of 50 years for operation, management and development of these assets.
Briefing about the Budget 2021-22 proposal for the aviation sector, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Kharola said that both profitable and non-profitable airports will be clubbed for bidding.
On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to continue with the next round of airport privatisation on a lease basis.
Till now, six airports, namely Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru, have been awarded via competitive bidding process.
