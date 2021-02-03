6 House Panel reports to be placed in LS today

Nine Cabinet Ministers handling Ministry of Law; Railways; Mines; Defence; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space; Commerce and Industry; and Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Communications will lay papers on the table listed against their names after the House assembles at 4 p.m.

The Lower House then will take reports of Stading Committees on Finance; Labour; Industry; Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change; and Transport, Tourism and Culture.

In the Wednesday's revised List of Business, the Lok Sabha has reserved time for Motion for Election to Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is set to move the Motion for election to the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (2021-2022) containing the Motion adopted by the House on June 24, 2019.

He will request the members of the House to proceed to elect in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. Twenty members from amongst themselves to serve as members of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes for the term of one year beginning from the date of the first sitting of the Committee.

Motion of thanks on the President's address is also expected to be resumed by BJP's MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee. The opposition disrupted her speech on Tuesday while staging protest against government on three farm laws, leading to three adjournments of the House with almost no business. The opposition was demanding repeal of these laws terming them "black laws" and "anti-farmer".

It's a tradition that members move motion of thanks on President's speech he delivers to both Houses of Parliament assembled together at the beginning of the Budget session.

BJP leader Virendra Kumar, an MP from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh constituency, is next.

(Rajnish Singh can be contacted at rajnish.s@ians.in)

--IANS

rak/in