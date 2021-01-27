Aadhar Housing Finance files for Rs 7,300 cr IPO

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd has filed for an initial public offering worth up to Rs 7,300 crore.

The offering would include equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore and offer of sale of up to Rs 5,800 crore by the promoter BCP Topco VII Pte Ltd.

In its draft red herring prospectus, the company said that it would utilise the money raised through the IPO towards augmenting its capital base.