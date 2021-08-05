AAI to spend around Rs 25K cr in next 4-5 years for expansion

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General V.K. Singh (retd) told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that the Centre has taken several measures for reforms in civil aviation sector by providing top class infrastructure and facilities.

New Delhi: The Airport Authority of India will spend around Rs 25,000 crore in next 4-5 years for expansion and modification to meet the expected growth in aviation sector, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"AAI has taken up development programme to spend around Rs 25,000 crore in next 4-5 years for expansion and modification of existing terminals, new terminals, expansion or strengthening of existing runways, aprons, Airport Navigation Services (ANS), control towers, technical blocks etc. to meet the expected growth in aviation sector.

"GoI has accorded in principle approval for setting up of 21 greenfield airports across the country," he said.

So far, he said, six greenfield airports namely Shirdi in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala, Orvakal in Andhra Pradesh, and Kalaburagi in Karnataka have been operationalised.

Besides, there is promotion of private investments in existing and new airports through the PPP route, he added.

The Minister also said that under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), as on July 27, 359 routes have commenced connecting 59 unserved or underserved airports, including two water aerodromes and five heliports.

He also cited there was route rationalisation in the Indian airspace in coordination with Indian Air Force for efficient airspace management, shorter routes and lower fuel consumption, and "through 'Air Bubble Arrangements', efforts have been made to ensure fair and equitable treatment to our carriers in the international sector".

He said that the government has supported airlines through various policy measures with an aim to improve their global competitiveness such as rationalisation of taxes, creation of a conducive aircraft leasing and financing environment, effective use of bilateral traffic rights, and improvement in air navigation facilities.

"Government has encouraged the airlines to buy modern wide body aircraft. So far Vistara Airlines has acquired two new wide body aircraft."

