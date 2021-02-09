ABEA ties up with Johns Hopkins CTY to bring online programmes for advanced learners

Both ABEA and CTY aim to identify and support the needs of bright young learners in India through these online programmes at reduced rates up to August 2021.

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) The Aditya Birla Education Academy (ABEA) has collaborated with Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY) to offer scholarships for CTY's online programmes for advanced learners in India.

Through this cooperation with CTY, Aditya Birla Education Academy is providing a 5% scholarship on tuition fees and reduction in the application fees up to August 2021.

This scholarship can be availed by only the first 50 advanced learners who apply to ABEA. Students in grades 2 through 12 can qualify through participation in the CTY Talent Search and demonstrating high ability in either quantitative or spatial reasoning (for math and science courses) or verbal reasoning (for humanities and writing courses).

Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust, said, "We, at Aditya Birla Education Academy, are dedicated to offer unique, rigorous and relevant courses to learners in the country who are looking to upskill themselves in this dynamic environment. In this endeavour, we are happy to extend our cooperation with the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth with a special scholarship to fulfil the learning needs of bright young minds in India to enrol in CTY's Online Programmes for advanced learners. I am confident that students will find tremendous value in these enriching courses."

Samuel Robfogel, Senior Director for International Initiatives at CTY, said "CTY is committed to providing students with high ability around the globe with the optimal level of challenge to help them develop their academic talents. We are pleased to cooperate with Aditya Birla Education Trust to advance this work in India."

