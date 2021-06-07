Adani Electricity launches green tariff initiative to switch to renewable energy

Under the initiative, all the company's consumers right from corporates, industrial, commercial, hotels, restaurants and residential users have been given the option to switch to green energy. The switch can be done with the immediate billing cycle and customers will receive a green power certificate on a monthly basis with a separate green colour bill indicating a separate line item -- Green Power Tariff.

New Delhi: Enabling its consumers to achieve their targets and aspirations for renewable energy along with flexibility, power distribution utility Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) is offering a green tariff initiative in the Mumbai suburban area.

Speaking on the option, an AEML Spokesperson said, "Adani Electricity's green tariff initiative offers all its consumers the opportunity to be responsible citizens and together contribute to making the world, the country and Mumbai greener and more sustainable."

This initiative is a step to help electricity consumers to meet their sustainability goals. Under it AEML customers can apply for getting green tariffs. Consumers will have to pay additional 0.66 paise per unit for opting for the new green energy and they will also have the freedom to choose what percentage of their total power consumption should come from green energy.

AEML will issue monthly certificates to such consumers which mentions that they have opted for renewable energy and the colour of the bill will be green.

An AEML statement said that the green tariff initiative is a voluntary programme for existing AEML as well as prospective consumers and has the option to shift both green energy tariff as well as normal within the next billing cycle.

AEML is committed to sustainability and aligned to India's commitment for a rapid transition to a zero carbon economy and is committed to source 30 per cent of its total electricity from renewable sources by 2023, the AEML statement added.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, part of the diversified Adani Group, is an integrated business of power generation, transmission, and retail electricity distribution. AEML owns and operates the largest and the most efficient power distribution network in India. It serves more than three million customers spread across 400 sq. km in Mumbai.

