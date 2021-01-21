Adani Green commission 150 MW solar power plant in Kutchh

In a regulatory filing, Adani Green said that despite all the challenges of global pandemic Covid-19, unprecedented rain and flood in Kutchh, Gujarat, the company's team of experts made it possible to commission the project three months prior to its scheduled commissioning date.

New Delhi: Adani Solar Energy Kutchh One Limited, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has commissioned 150 MW solar power project.

This plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) at Rs 2.67/kWh for a period of 25 years. With this commissioning, AGEL's total operational renewable capacity grows to 3,125 MW.

"The plant will be connected to our state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) that continuously monitors and analyses performance of 80+ solar and wind plants across diverse locations in India," it said.

With the commissioning of this project, AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,795 MW including 11,670 MW awarded and under implementation projects.

Speaking on this development, Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd said: "This is third solar plant commissioned by AGEL over a span of less than a month."

"The trend demonstrates our sharp focus on timely project delivery and our long-term vision to achieve renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025. It also reinforces AGEL's commitment to lead India's transition towards a greener future through a strategic approach and operational excellence," the CEO said.

