Adani Green Energy continues to ramp up focus on ESG, raises $750 mn

The issuance was oversubscribed by 4.7x. This issuance establishes AGEL as India's leading credit in the renewable sector with a robust and well defined capital management plan. The funds will be utilised towards equity funding of the capex for underlying renewable projects under construction by AGEL.

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Indias largest renewable energy company, has priced its maiden ListCo senior issuance of USD 750m through a 3 year issuance under the 144A/Reg S format, at a fixed coupon of 4.375%.

Under the structure, AGEL can draw upto USD 1,700m (including the present issuance) over the course of time subject to the covenants of the structure. The notes were rated Ba3 (Stable) by Moody's. Earlier in the year, AGEL had completed the tie-up of a USD 1.35 bn revolving construction framework arrangement for senior debt funding of construction stage projects.

With this USD 750 mn ListCo issuance, AGEL has completed the final phase of its capital management plan, and now has a fully funded program for both debt and equity for its stated target of 25 GW by 2025.

"The 4.7X oversubscription of this issuance is testimony of the confidence of global investors in the world's fastest growing renewable energy platform and Adani's capability to set up a world class clean energy business" said Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, AGEL.

"This ListCo Senior Green Bond issuance is yet another landmark transaction for AGEL and fully funds our pipeline of projects and reinforces our commitment towards being a sustainability focused global infrastructure platform. We expect to further accelerate our footprint and are firmly on track to become the world's largest renewable energy company by 2030."

In line with the Adani Group's energy mix transition, AGEL has grown rapidly and has consistently demonstrated the strength of the company's clean energy business model and its commitment to global benchmarks of ESG.

It follows the guiding principles of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, United Nations Global Compact and the Science Based Targets Initiative. AGEL will also ensure adherence to global best practices of disclosure aligned with TCFD recommendations, GRI standards and CDP disclosures. Top external agencies have provided assurance on AGEL's green framework.

Vigeo Eiris, a subsidiary of Moody's Investor Service, has provided a second party opinion endorsing AGEL's green framework and KPMG has provided independent assurance on the same. The joint lead managers (JLMs) to the Issuance were Axis Bank, Barclays, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank Ltd., Emirates NBD Capital, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG, Mizuho Securities, SMBC Nikko and Standard Chartered Bank. The JLMs were represented by Linklaters and Talwar Thakore & Associates. The Issuer was represented by Latham & Watkins and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. MUFG Bank acted as lead green structuring advisor and Standard Chartered Bank acted as co-green structuring advisor.

