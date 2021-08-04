Adani Green logs 9-fold jump in Q1 net profit

Mumbai: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Wednesday reported a nearly 9-fold growth in its consolidated net profit for the April-June period, at Rs 219 crore.

During the same period of last fiscal, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 20 crore.

The company posted a total income of Rs 1,079 crore for the first quarter of FY22, compared to Rs 878 crore, Adani Green said in a regulatory filing.