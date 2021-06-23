Adani group company to run upcoming Navi Mumbai Int'l Airport

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) to operate the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport in the adjoining Thane-Raigad region, an official said here.

The state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave its green signal to AAHL as the new concessionaire to the prestigious greenfield airport coming up as a public-private partnership (PPP) project.