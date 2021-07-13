Adani group takes over management control of Mumbai Int'l Airport

Gandhinagar July 13 (IANS) The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, has taken over the management control of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from the GVK Group following the a board meeting of MIAL held on Tuesday.

The development came after approvals were received from the Government of India, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra.