Adani Ports' shares rise as Warburg Pincus arm to invest 800cr

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose on Monday morning on the company's announcement that Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, a unit of Warburg Pincus, will invest Rs 800 crore in the company.

The Warburg Pincus arm would pick up 0.49 per cent stake in the Adani Group entity with the investment.