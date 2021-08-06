Adani Transmission logs 22% rise in Q1 net profit

Mumbai: Adani Transmission Ltd on Thursday reported a 22 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter at Rs 433.34 crore.

During the same period of the last fiscal, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 355.40 crore.

Its total income during the period under review was Rs 2,935.72 crore, higher by 15.45 per cent from Rs 2,542.84 crore earned during the first quarter of FY21.