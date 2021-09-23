Adani Transmission wins 'Greentech Energy Conservation Award 2021'

Competing with the country's major energy and transmission companies major PSUs such as NTPC, SAIL, and GAIL, Adani got the award in recognition of the company's initiatives adopted to conserve energy.

Ahmedabad: Adani Transmission has won the Greentech Energy Conservation Award-2021 for its work on decarbonising the grid.

During FY20-21, in line with its commitment towards ESG, ATL took many initiatives, including transition to green energy and its monitoring, and energy meter installation on individual feeders.

Other initiatives include transition to low consumption and more efficient LED lights from CFL/halogen lamps, framing of baseline, keeping a check on DG set efficiency to reduce dependency on conventional resource and conducting frequent energy audits.

Adani Transmission's work in efficiently reducing carbon footprint while tenaciously expanding nation's electricity transmission network, has always brought accolades to the Group, the company said in a statement.