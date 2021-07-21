Aditya Birla group to invest in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: The Aditya Birla group is all set to make a huge investment in a project at Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Gorakhpur.

The group has already given a proposal to GIDA and visited the proposed site of around 70 acres of land at Bhiti Rawat.

According to sources, the group is planning to establish an industrial unit of a paint manufacturing company at Bhiti Rawat.