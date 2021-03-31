ADP, Bharat Financial to sponsor Covid vaccines for employees

As a part of this initiative, ADP will cover the cost of the total vaccine for over 50,000 beneficiaries in India spread across Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai, along with over 10,000 beneficiaries in the Philippines.

Hyderabad, March 31 (IANS) ADP India and Bharat Financial have announced that they will sponsor the Covid-19 vaccines for all their employees in India.

"The company has always prioritised the safety and wellbeing of associates over business. During the pandemic, ADP India introduced work-from-home and grocery delivery measures to ensure that associates and their families are safe and healthy avoiding any shortage of essentials," it said.

Under 'Covid Vaccine Special Benefit', ADP associates and their immediate dependents will be reimbursed the cost of both doses of the Covid-19 vaccinations. Associates and dependents who are already vaccinated can also avail this benefit. The benefit is not time-bound or set to lapse as eligibility criteria for the vaccine does not include all age-groups at the moment as per the prescribed government rules.

"Our employees and their families are at the core of who we are as an organisation. In the 21 years of our presence in India and our journey from 102 to 10,000+ employees, this initiative will be the biggest commitment towards our people that we will fulfil. Through this Covid benefit, ADP hopes to aid in the Government of India's vaccination efforts, urging all to battle Covid together with compassion for a better tomorrow," said Vipul Singh, Divisional Vice President, and Head HR at ADP India.

Meanwhile, Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of IndusInd Bank, also announced that it will bear the costs of Covid-19 vaccinations to inoculate over 28,000 employees of the company to protect them against coronavirus.

As part of the initiative, the company will fully reimburse the vaccination costs to the employees as and when they receive the two mandated doses.

"Microfinance being a high-contact business, it was the courage and perseverance shown by our employees that helped us serve our customers without any major disruption. Covering the vaccine costs is just a small way of expressing our gratitude to them and as the government expands the vaccination drive, we encourage our employees to get themselves vaccinated for the well-being and protection of themselves and their family members," Shalabh Saxena, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BFIL, said.

BFIL had taken several initiatives through the Covid-induced lockdown to support its employees and the local communities that it closely interacts with on a regular basis.

