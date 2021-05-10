Advice Goa govt to restrict banking hours: AIBEA to FM

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) on Monday requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to advice Goa government to restrict the banking hours in the state to prevent coronavirus spread.

In a letter to Sitharaman, AIBEA General Secretary C.H.Venkatachalam said: "As you well aware, the number of people getting affected by covid infection is on the high side in Goa. Number of bank employees have also got affected by the virus. Hence employees and officers working in the Branches in Goa are highly worried and concerned and are presently working in the Banks with lot of fear and apprehension."