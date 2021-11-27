Afghan exports rise 132 per cent in 3 months: Official

Kabul: Afghanistan's exports rose 132 per cent in the past three months, a spokesman of the Taliban caretaker government said on Thursday.

"During the past three months of the former administration, Afghanistan had 11.58 billion afghanis of exports, but during the first three months of the new government, Afghanistan's exports were 26.83 billion afghanis, which showed a 132 per cent surge," deputy spokesman of the caretaker government Inamullah Samangani tweeted.