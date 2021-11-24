After fall in early trade, equity indices close in green

Similarly, the broader 50-scrip Nifty closed the day at 17,503.35 points, up by 86.80 points or 0.50 per cent.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex closed at 58,664.33 points, up by 198.44 points or 0.34 per cent.

Mumbai: After a decline in early trade, India's key equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- reversed the four-day losing streak and closed in the green on Tuesday.

The top gainers of the session were Power Grid Corporation, JSW Steel, Coal India, NTPC and Adani Ports. As per the information available on the NSE website, stocks of these companies closed 4.02 per cent, 4.0 per cent, 3.95 per cent, 2.61 per cent and 2.23 per cent higher, respectively.

After losing a sizable portion of its market value during the past two trading sessions, One97 Communications-owned Paytm closed at Rs 1,489.80, up by 130.20 points or 9.58 per cent.

On the other hand, shares of Asian Paints, Indusind Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and Titan were the top losers during the session, NSE data showed.

"Buying in late trades helped the market to recover from the intraday volatile sessions. Nifty found support near 17,200 and reversed sharply. The short-term formation is still on the weaker side, but due to the extremely oversold situation, the market registered a technical bounce back," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Latent View Analytics made a spectacular listing on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at Rs 512.20, up 160 per cent from its IPO price of Rs 197.