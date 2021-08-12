After seven days of decline, Gold rates rise across India and Gulf

According to data tracked by Sify Gold , rates of the yellow metal increased by a margin of Rs 265 per ten grams and by Rs 235 per ten grams for 22 Karat jewellery.

Gold price across India, Gulf and the rest of the World are on the higher side on Thursday. This, after reporting a decline through the last seven days.

Gold rates saw a notable increase in Gulf with markets such as Dubai, Riyadh, Manama, Doha, Kuwait City and Muscat also reported an increase. You can refer to our Gulf rates here.

The spurt was in line with the London Fix that rose by $20 per ounce and the US Spot Gold that has regained at $1,750 levels.

The price increase has been on expected lines. Last week, Sify Gold spoke with two leading experts from Jewellery and the Bullion industry. Both forecast of a moderate gain.

The analysis was around the US Senate approving a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. According to AP news, this investment has been approved to rebuild roads and bridges, modernize public works systems and boost broadband internet, among other improvements to the US infrastructure.

The investment is also expected to add roughly 2 million jobs per year through the next 10 years.

The US Senate is apparently also working on another package. The next package is a $3.5 trillion package that will pay for new family, health and education programs.

Most analysts suggest large borrowing as positive cues for the yellow metal. However, this relationship is not largely proportional given that Gold missed staying atop the crucial $2,000 mark after the US revealed debts soaring to $4 trillion in May 2020.

The likelihood of a larger package and associated borrowings suggest positive cues for Gold. However, the inflation barometer is equally important. In an interaction, Sify.com asked an expert about inflation and how the rates are likely to be influenced. You can read that story here.