AGEL commissions 100 MW Gujarat Wind Power ahead of schedule

With this the Kutch-based plant has become the 5th project commissioned before schedule by the company over the past 12 months.

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) Adani Wind Energy Kutch Three Limited ('AWEKTL'), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited, commissioned a 100 MW Wind Power Plant in Kutch (Gujarat) five months ahead of its schedule.

The plant has Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.82/kwh.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, the company has an operational wind generation capacity of 497 MW. AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,815 MW including 11,470 MW that have been awarded and are different stages of implementation.

With this project the company has added total renewable capacity of 800 MW since the last 12 months despite the challenges of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Like all its other assets, the newly commissioned plant would be managed by the Adani Group's 'Intelligent Energy Network Operation Centre' platform that gives AGEL complete centralised visibility and an ability to manage its renewables assets on pan India basis.

