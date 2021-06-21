Ahead of 44th AGM, here's some boost for RIL stocks

On the weekend, analysts at Goldman Sachs reiterated a buy on the stock with a 9 percent upside. Analysts predict the stock to touch Rs 2,425 a piece citing an underappreciated retail growth opportunity for RIL.

Mumbai: Stocks of Reliance Industries Limited may get to see some action. That, at least until the 44th AGM scheduled on Thursday.

In fact, a stronger than expected macro growth and market share win could catapult RIL retail business to $120 billion from the current valuation of $88 bn in base-case.

The optimism on RIL stocks is also highlighted by a forecast of 10X EBITDA growth in retail business over the next 10 years.

"We see a six-fold increase in grocery organized retail penetration in India by FY30, coupled with 15% market share gain for RIL. We expect RIL core retail revenue to grow at a 36% CAGR over the next four years to US$44 bn and e-commerce revenues to be 35% of total retail revenues in FY25, at US$15 bn," adds the report from Goldman Sachs.

The report suggests a 40% upside in bull case and 14% downside in a bear case scenario. Over the next 12 months, we expect continued sequential earnings.

Other reasons for the enthusiasm includes fresh launches in telecom along with partners such as Microsoft & Google, as well as probable telecom tariff hikes. A potential energy business stake sale also works in favour of RIL.

As regards risks, the report highlights, "Key risks include lower-than-expected refining/chemical margins, lower-than-expected ARPU, lower-than-expected market share and margins in retail business, project delays and higher future capex."

The RIL AGM on Thursday, 24th June is likely to clarify on these aspets of RIL's business.

On Monday, some 1.30 lakh shares reportedly exchanged hands as of noon. RIL stocks were quoting Rs 2225 a piece -- a marginal gain of 0.09 percent. The Sensex opened 600 points lower but corrected within hours of the session.

