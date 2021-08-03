Ahead of IPL, MS Dhoni picks a stake in HomeLane

Dhoni's investment size is not reported, however, a company statement says that HomeLane will expand into newer markets and had earmarked Rs 100 crores in marketing its aggressive expansion plan.

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has picked a stake in HomeLane an interior and decor enterprise. The ace cricketeer will also be seen endorsing and promoting the brand during the upcoming IPL season.

Srikanth Iyer, HomeLane co-founder in a note explained the excitement of associating with MSD. "We are excited to partner with MSD. He is not just a sporting legend but also one of the most respected and recognised personalities in India. With the trust and credibility that he brings to the table, we believe that he is the perfect fit for our brand vision," said Iyer.

Dhoni has been reported as looking forward to the association. "With the technology and the expertise that HomeLane brings I look forward to our association in making this vision a reality," he said.

On the financial front, HomeLane revenues have grown by 130 percent within one financial year. For FY20 it reported revenues at Rs 230.4 crores.