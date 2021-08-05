Ahead of IPO, Ola announces Smart bikes, may also announce new line of business

Bhavish Aggarwal headed Ola Electric which has been making news thanks to its smart bikes and a Rs 3,000 crore IPO is likely to announce a new line of business.

Reports have emerged about Ola's probable entry into the second hand used car market segment.

Nearly a fortnight ago, Ola had announced via its Facebook post that it was creating a separate business called Ola Cars to enable customers to sell their cars. The post read, "More Value, less hassle - selling your car made easy..."