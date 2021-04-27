AI Sydney-Delhi flight returns without passengers

The crew members on the flight which landed back on Tuesday were subjected to RT-PCR tests in Australia.

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) In an awkward incident, Air India's Sydney-Delhi flight landed back here without any passengers, as a crew member was found to be Covid positive in Australia, sources said.

After a crew member was detected positive, the Australian authorities refused to allow passengers to board the aircraft.

According to sources, the Covid-19 positive crew member was asked to quarantine in Sydney while the rest were allowed to leave.

The flight only ferried back the rest of the crew and cargo.

Besides, Australia has banned flights coming from India due to a massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

