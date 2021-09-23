  1. Sify.com
  4. Air India CMD Bansal appointed Civil Aviation Secretary

Air India CMD Bansal appointed Civil Aviation Secretary

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 23rd, 2021, 16:08:51hrs
air_india

New Delhi: Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal was on Wednesday named the new Union Civil Aviation Secretary.

He will succeed Pradeep Singh Kharola, who retires this month-end.

A statement from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said: "Rajiv Bansal (IAS:1988:NL) appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation."

"He replaces Pradeep Singh Kharola (IAS:1985:KN) who will be retiring this month-end. Presently, Bansal is working as CMD, Air India."

The appointment comes at a time when pandemic has heavily battered the sector and the Centre is in final stages of divesting the national carrier.

