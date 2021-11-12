Air India flight makes emergency landing in Silchar

Silchar (Assam): A Kolkata-bound Air India flight with 144 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing soon after its take-off from Assam's Silchar airport on Wednesday, officials said.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials said that the flight from Kolkata landed at Silchar Airport at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, took off on its return flight after 51 minutes.