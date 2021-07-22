Air India lost 56 employees due to Covid till July 14: Minister

In a written reply during the question hour in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (RETD) V.K. Singh said a total of 3,523 employees of the national carrier have been affected by Covid-19. "Out of this, 56 employees succumbed to the pandemic, till 14th July, 2021."

He also said that a number of representations have been received by Air India from employee associations for grant of due compensation and other benefits to the Covid-19 affected employees.

He informed the House that Air India has introduced various measures to safeguard the interests of the employees and their families affected due to the Covid-19 including quarantine leave (Paid Leave) of 17 days to employees who are affected by Covid-19.

"On death of a Permanent or Fixed Term Contractual Employee due to Covid-19 their families are paid compensation of Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 5,00,000 respectively. Families of casual or contract workers are paid compensation of Rs 90,000 or 2 months' salary."

"Covid centres have been opened by the company in various locations to take care of Covid-19 affected employees or families."

"Reimbursement of vaccination charges are being provided to employees and their families if paid by them."

