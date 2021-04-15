Air India pilots threaten industrial action if pay cuts not reversed

"Our pilots incur heavy financial loss and mental agony due to the continuation of draconian ill-thought pay cut under the false pretext of market standard."

In a letter to Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal, ICPA said that "great financial injustice" is being done to Air India pilots.

New Delhi: The Air India pilots union - ICPA - has threatened industrial action if pay cuts introduced due to the pandemic are not reversed.

"The top Air India management has deceived the pilots by assuring market standards through various meetings."

According to the letter, private carriers have started scaling back the Covid austerity pay cuts for their pilots significantly.

"It is high time for the management to roll back the pay cut for the pilots of Air India and its subsidiaries."

"The current payment of flying allowance creates disparity between the pilots of different fleets in Air India, for no fault of the individual pilot."

Besides, ICPA said that it is 'unfair' to deny pilots affected by Covid their flying allowance, creating a disparity between flying and non-flying pilot.

"In the interest of natural justice and to maintain industrial peace and harmony, we request a substantial reduction in this disproportionate pay cut, failing which ICPA will be constrained to seek justice through protest and industrial action."

