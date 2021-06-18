Air India puts several realty assets across the country on the block

New Delhi: Air India has put several of its real estate properties across the country up for sale and has sought e-auction bids from interested parties.

The national carrier which is up for divestment, has invited bids through MSTC.

The properties put on the block include five units at Asian Games Village Complex in New Delhi, four units of 2BHK flats at Sohini Apartments, 18/2A-1 Udai Shankar Sarani, Golf Green in Kolkata.