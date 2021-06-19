AirAsia India operates 9 flights with fully vaccinated crew

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Passenger carrier AirAsia India has operated nine flights with fully vaccinated crew including cabin crew and pilots.

According to the airline, the flights were operated on Friday.

"The sectors flown by fully vaccinated crew included Bengaluru-Kolkata, Kolkata-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai, Chennai-Guwahati, Guwahati-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Pune, Pune-Jaipur, Jaipur-Pune and Pune-Bengaluru," the airline said in a statement.