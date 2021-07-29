  1. Sify.com
  4. Airbus Helicopters conduct electric chopper's demonstrator flight

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jul 30th, 2021, 00:20:50hrs
New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Airbus Helicopters has conducted its full-scale demonstrator flight of its electric helicopter.

The chopper is fully electric with a distributed drive system.

It took off at 2,310 kg - the highest take-off weight of a full electric VTOL aircraft with a distributed drive system.

In a tweet, the company said: "The 4-minute demo saw the 4-seat #eVTOL fly at an altitude of 20 metres."

A vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) craft has the ability to hover, take off, and land vertically.

--IANS

rv/sn/vd

