Airbus India to explore collaboration avenues in RPAS training

Accordingly, the aerospace major signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with aviation training institute Flytech Aviation Academy at the ongoing 'Aero India' 2021 in Bengaluru.

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Aerospace major Airbus will explore opportunities for collaboration in Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) training in India.

"The drone and remotely piloted aircraft industry is evolving rapidly. This increases the demand for drone pilots equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge of safety and flying regulations along with technical proficiency," said Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia.

"In line with our commitment to 'Skill India' mission, we are now looking to participate in and contribute to the UAV ecosystem by applying Airbus' purpose and values of safety, innovation, operational excellence and sustainability."

As part of the MoU, Airbus and Flytech will work toward providing training to budding drone pilots, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality.

The Centre has estimated that there are 40,000 drones in the country and expects the numbers to reach one million in five years. That will require some 5,00,000 drone pilots.

--IANS

rv/sn/tsb