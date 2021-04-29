Airtel Africa names Olusegun Ogunsanya as next MD & CEO

Ogunsanya who is currently the Managing Director and CEO of the company's Nigeria operations will succeed Raghunath Mandava, as the next MD and CEO of Airtel Africa with effect from October 1, 2021.

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Airtel Africa plc has announced Olusegun Ogunsanya as its next MD and CEO.

Olusegun Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of our operations in Nigeria, our largest market in Africa, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Before joining Airtel in 2012, Ogunsanya held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (as MD and CEO).

Raghu Mandava will be retiring as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as a Director of Airtel Africa plc and as a member of the Market Disclosure Committee on 30 September 2021.

Following his cessation of employment at Airtel Africa, Mandava will be available to advise the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a 9-month period, said the filing.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman said: "We are delighted to appoint Segun Ogunsanya as the Group's next Chief Executive Officer. He has displayed significant drive and energy in turning around the Nigeria business by focusing on network modernisation, distribution, and operational efficiency."

"It is this commitment, together with his industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery that will enable him to continue to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the Group in the next stages of its development," he said.

Further, the company also announced that Jaideep Paul, the Chief Financial Officer has been appointed as an Executive Director and will join the Board of Airtel Africa plc with effect from June 1, 2021.

--IANS

rrb/sn/in