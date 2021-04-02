Airtel commissions solar power plant for its UP data centres

The facility in Tilhar (Shahjahanpur) is the first of the two solar plants being set up by Airtel in partnership with AMP Energy. The second plant at Begampur, is expected to become operational in the next quarter, said a company statement.

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Bharti Airtel has commissioned a 14 MWp captive solar power plant to meet the energy requirements of its data centres in Uttar Pradesh.

"This will provide a major boost to Airtel's initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint. Airtel had acquired a 26 per cent equity stake in AMP Solar Evolution as part of its commitment to green energy-based solutions," it said.

'Nxtra by Airtel' currently operates 10 large and 120 edge data centres across India. During FY 2022, it aims to meet over 50 per cent of its power input through renewable energy sources and contribute to Airtel's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Rajesh Tapadia, CEO of Nxtra Data said: "As a responsible corporate, green energy is a top agenda for Airtel. We will continue to accelerate our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint through multiple interventions."

