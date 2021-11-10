Airtel to partner with Oracle to fuel digital economy, stock jumps 3 pct

The note said "to support the increasing demand for cloud services in India, Oracle will expand its India West (Mumbai) region capacity with Nxtra by Airtel – the data centre subsidiary of Airtel. The expanded Oracle Cloud Mumbai Region will be available in 2022. Nxtra by Airtel operates India's largest data centre network of 10 hyper data centres and 120 edge data centres and plans to invest Rs. 5000 cr (USD 760 million) by 2025 to expand capacity by 3X to over 400 MW."

Oracle and Airtel will also set up a Cloud Centre of Excellence in Gurgaon with a dedicated team of specialists from both organisations. These experts will help modernise Airtel's internal workloads as well as enable customers to adopt cloud and fully benefit from it. Airtel and Oracle will also work on joint IP solution development to support emerging technology growth areas. These include multicloud solutions, B2B customer experience solutions, unified communications solutions among others.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, "We are delighted to strengthen our close working relationship with Oracle even further. Airtel's world-class data centre network will support Oracle's cloud growth in India as they expand their cloud region in the country. Both companies will also partner to co-innovate cloud solutions for India's digital economy and take these to the market by leveraging Airtel's leadership in the enterprise segment. With its 5G ready network and large investments in digital infrastructure including data centers, Airtel is well positioned to tap the emerging growth opportunities in the enterprise segment as businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

Garrett Ilg, President, Oracle Japan and Asia Pacific is quoted in the note as saying, "The demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is on the rise. We have witnessed triple-digit growth in the business last year with more and more organizations, of all sizes ranging from top banks and telcos to governments and unicorns, in Asia, turning to OCI to run their mission-critical workloads. We want to help customers build true business continuity and disaster protection, while helping them address their incountry data residence requirements,"

Ilg adds, "Our partnership with Airtel is a milestone and together we can truly help Indian businesses fast-track growth and help boost India's economy."

Stocks of Bharti Airtel ended 3 percent higher to settle at 735.70 apiece.

