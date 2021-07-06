Airtel Xstream Fiber launches 'Secure Internet' at Rs 99/month

The online service is available for all Airtel Xstream Fiber customers, for a monthly subscription of Rs 99.

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) To help users stay away from cyber threats while working online, Airtel Xstream Fiber on Tuesday launched a highly relevant online service - 'Secure Internet' - that blocks malware (including viruses), high-risk websites and apps in real-time.

The company said that it can block these activities in real-time by leveraging Airtel's network security apparatus for all devices connected to the Airtel Xstream Fiber, through Wi-Fi.

"We, at Airtel, are obsessed with making digital experiences for our customers better and safer through innovation. Work and children's studies have all gone online with the pandemic," Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

"Along with the speed and reliability of broadband, security is now a key requirement for customers. Secure Internet is an easy to activate and highly effective solution for making the internet, safer for our customers," Sharma added.

'Secure Internet' offers multiple security modes for varying customer needs, from remote working to online classes.

With its Child Safe and Study Modes, customers can block websites and applications with unwanted, adult/graphic content not suitable for children.

India saw a 300 per cent spike in cyber-attacks during 2020 as per data compiled by CERT-In.

Around 59 per cent of Indian adults have been a victim of cybercrime in the past 12 months, according to the sixth annual Norton Cyber Safety Insights report.

