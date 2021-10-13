Akasa Air gets NOC, plans to offer flights from summer of 2022

Mumbai: Still to be lauched airline Akasa Air said on Monday that it has received a 'no objection certificate' (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The development assumes significance as Akasa Air plans to offer flights across India starting the summer of 2022.

According to Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air: "We will continue to work with the regulatory authorities on all additional compliances required to successfully launch Akasa Air. At Akasa Air, we believe that having a robust air transportation system is critical for our nation's progress."