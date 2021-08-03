Aligarh to get flatted factory soon

The factory will be immensely helpful for the MSME industrialists in the district as they will get all facilities at one place.

Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Navneet Sehgal said that the project will be set up in 1.34 hectares of land at a cost of Rs 90 crore.

Aligarh: Aligarh will soon get a flatted factory, a multi-storeyed building in which multiple non-polluting units can operate.

Sehgal said the proposed factory will have three towers, of which block A will have five floors, block B will have seven floors and block C will have two floors.

The factory will be equipped with facilities like a wide road, drainage system, water and power supply.

A multi-storied residential building will be constructed for the workers employed in the factory.

A common treatment plant, meeting hall, cafeteria, material lifts and parking for trucks will also be provided.

Around half of the campus area will be kept open for greenery.

"Keeping in mind the needs of industrialists, four districts are being taken up in the first phase, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and Agra. In Agra, the factory is coming up in Foundry Nagar, Dada Nagar in Kanpur and Scooter India Ancillary Estate in Nadarganj in Lucknow," Sehgal said.

"Aligarh is an important business centre, famous for its lock industry. A flatted factory will give its industrialists a space where all facilities will be available at one place. Buyers will find it easy to approach sellers and this will help improve trade in the district."

In June 2020, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority had adopted a policy to allow flatted factories.

The concept allows more activity in a limited space. As per the policy, minimum land requirement of 5 acres has been set for development of such a factory.

