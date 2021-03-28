Alliance Air commences daily Gorakhpur-Lucknow services

"The airline is already connecting Gorakhpur and Delhi with daily flights," the airline said in a statement.

The airline has deployed a 70-seater aircraft to connect these cities.

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) National carrier Air India's wholly-owned subsidiary Alliance Air on Sunday commenced daily direct flights from Gorakhpur to Lucknow and back.

"This new flight to & from Lucknow will make Gorakhpur connected to yet another Tier 2 destination with multiple options for further connectivity."

According to the airline, Gorakhpur-Lucknow-Gorakhpur service has been commenced under the regional connectivity UDAN scheme.

"Aerial connectivity with the city of Nawabs will make travelling between the two cities of Uttar Pradesh seamless and agile with just one hour of travel."

