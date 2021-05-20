Amazon donates $5mn of medical equipment to help India fight Covid

Washington: In a bid to help India, in its fight against the second and more lethal wave of coronavirus, Amazon has sent critical medical equipment worth over $5 million to support hospitals and other Covid care facilities across India, the e-commerce giant said on Wednesday.

The critical life-saving equipment includes 82 anaesthesia ventilators, 1,238 BiPAP machines and 60 ventilators. The medical equipment will be distributed to Amazon's on-the-ground community partners such as the American India Foundation, ACT Grants and Swasth, who will distribute to verified hospitals and non-profit organisations across the country to ensure it reaches communities where it is needed the most.