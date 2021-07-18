Amazon Echo Show 10 makes Alexa follow you as you move at home

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Those who have Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo Show smart home devices at home, the stunning combination of voice, display and touch has transformed entertainment, productivity and home security for them. Now, you can experience the new Echo Show 10 that moves as you move, keeping the display always in front of your eyes.

The All-new Echo Show 10 comes with a 10.1-inch HD display, 13MP front facing camera, premium sound and intelligent motion that moves the display to face you as you interact with Alexa -- no matter where you are in the room.

Available for Rs 24,999 in Black colour at amazon.in, Echo Show 10's front-firing tweeters and powerful woofer provide premium, directional sound that adapts to your space -- making it great for music, OTT and other content streaming and more.

Let us see how this smart home device is going to change your daily routine as you work and learn remotely.

The all-new Echo Show 10 is a complete reimagination of Alexa with a screen and has been upgraded in every way.

The adaptive HD display automatically stays in view when you interact with Alexa, whenever in kitchen, living room or dining area. The display silently moves with you so that you can enjoy your favourite show, on-screen lyrics, the next step in a recipe, or a smile from a loved one on a group video call without missing a moment.

As the display rotates, so does its dual, front-firing tweeters and powerful woofer, providing premium, directional sound that automatically adapts to your space.

As usual, you can ask Alexa to search, browse, and stream favourite shows/ movies, sing along with on-screen lyrics, move around the kitchen as you follow recipes by chef Sanjeev Kapoor, or practice yoga with Shilpa Shetty, using just your voice.

The audio quality has been enhanced from earlier Echo Show devices.

When you say Alexa to any stationary Echo Show device, you see a blue light bar on screen. It is called beam selection.

However, what works for beam selection doesn't work best for guiding motion as noises, multiple speakers or sound reflections from walls and other surfaces can prevent these algorithms from selecting the beam that best represents the direction of the talker.

With Echo Show 10, the company has solved this problem by combining sound source localisation (SSL) with computer vision (CV).

Echo Show 10 uses advanced computer vision algorithms to help make your home smarter and more secure.

In the remote work and learning times, you can now enjoy video calling with Alexa on the new Echo Show 10 without worrying about being out of frame. As you move, the screen does too, and the new 13MP, wide-angle camera pans and zooms to keep you at the centre of the frame.

When the 'Away Mode' is turned on, Echo Show 10 will periodically pan the room and send a ‘Smart Alert' if someone is detected in its field of view.

You can also remotely check in on your home for added peace of mind if you are away for some shopping or other work.

You can customised content by the time of day, have the ability to "show more" categories or "hide" content like stocks or sports scores, and have easy touch control of smart home devices.

You can also use photos from Facebook to turn the home screen of Echo Show into a digital photo frame that uses adaptive colour to make your favourite pictures look great in any light.

You can also securely access a live feed from Echo Show 10 through the Alexa app on your smartphone, or another Echo Show device with the ability to remotely pan the display and camera to see the entire room.

On the privacy front, Echo Show devices are designed with multiple layers of privacy protection, including microphone and camera controls, and the ability to view and delete your voice recordings, according to the company.

The device comes with built-in shutters to cover the camera.

The Echo Show 10 uses a fusion of audio-based localisation and computer vision —all processed locally and securely on-device -- to power the intelligent motion that keeps the screen facing you.

You can turn motion off at any time by sliding the built-in camera shutter closed, adjusting settings on-device or in the Alexa app, or just by saying, "Alexa, turn off motion."

Echo Show 10 also has an inbuilt smart home hub that supports Zigbee smart home devices.

Conclusion: With Echo Show 10, you can stay in focus as you work, learn, watch a movie, do a video chat with a friend or cook your favourite food. The device offers much more than just moving along with you and provides a unique experience in the world of smart home devices.

Your companion Alexa always listen to you and now, it moves intelligently in a way that improves the overall experience and is not distracting at all.

--IANS

na/