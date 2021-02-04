Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 88K SMBs, artisans received orders

About 65 per cent of these sellers during the sale, hosted from January 20-23, were from non-metro cities like Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Tinsukia in Assam, Medak in Telangana, and Rajsamand in Rajasthan.

New Delhi: Close to 88,000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs received orders from customers in over 5,000 pin codes across the country during the recently concluded Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon India said on Tuesday.

Over 10,700 sellers received their highest-ever single day orders during the shopping event, Amazon said.

Artisans and weavers who sell their unique handmade collection through "Amazon Karigar" and women entrepreneurs from the "Saheli" programme witnessed a growth of 1.2X respectively over their average daily sales.

Start-ups and brands under the "Launchpad" programme witnessed a growth of 1.12X over average daily sales.

Some of the most bought products included orthopaedic mattresses, organic tea, DTH connections and tubular batteries, the company said.

"We are excited to witness the success of our sellers during the Great Republic Day sale and are committed to support the community of over 7 lakh sellers associated with Amazon.in," Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India, said in a statement.

"We will continue to focus our efforts to empower many more sellers across the country and enable them to accelerate their growth in 2021."

Amazon India said sales during the shopping event increased by 1.6X over average daily sales.

The company said that in 2020, over 10 lakh small and medium businesses that work with Amazon in India have witnessed tremendous growth and success.

