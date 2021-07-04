Amazon launches IP accelerator in India to support sellers

Businesses may choose to engage with these IP law firms to help secure trademarks, protect their brands and tackle infringement, on Amazon.in and Amazon websites globally.

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Amazon on Sunday launched the Intellectual Property (IP) Accelerator programme in India, offering sellers who are also brand owners easy access to services from trusted intellectual property experts and law firms.

"We are excited to launch IP Accelerator programme in India, to support lakhs of sellers, especially small and medium-sized sellers with nascent brands, in establishing IP protection," Amazon India's Director, MSME and Selling Partner Experience, Pranav Bhasin, said in a statement.

"Today, over 8.5 lakh sellers are registered on Amazon in India, and we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology and innovation to help them grow," he added.

IP Accelerator was launched in the US in 2019 and has since then expanded to Europe, Japan, Canada, Mexico and now in India.

"Our IP Accelerator programme enables businesses to protect their intellectual property, which in turn helps to ensure an authentic shopping experience for everyone," Amazon's Vice President, Technology, Brand Protection, Mary Beth Westmoreland said.

The process of obtaining a trademark registration with the Intellectual Property India, Trademarks Registry (IN TMR) can run up to as long as 18-24 months.

Brand owners, especially from small and medium businesses, may find it time-consuming and complex to go through the process on their own.

The IP Accelerator programme helps them navigate this process by connecting businesses with trusted IP law firms that are subject matter experts in this field with experience in drafting trademark and other IP registration applications.

Businesses can engage with these firms to overcome common hurdles that could otherwise further delay the issuance of a registration.

The programme can be accessed by sellers on Amazon.in Service Provider Network (SPN), offering the benefit of availing the service at a single place.

Sellers do not incur any additional cost in accessing IP Accelerator firm listings on SPN and they can choose to engage with the law firms directly and independently for services of their choice at mutually agreed terms.

--IANS

vc/vd