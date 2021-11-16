Amazon launches Prime Video app for Mac

San Francisco: Amazon has finally released an Amazon Prime Video app for the Mac, available through the Mac App Store.

According to MacRumors, the Amazon Prime Video app for macOS supports platform mainstays such as AirPlay, Picture-in-Picture, and in-app payments for rentals as well as on-demand content.



The app is free and compatible with macOS Big Sur 11.4 and later.

As part of Apple's deal to get Amazon Prime onto the App Store, users do not have to subscribe via Apple's regular in-app purchases. One can just sign up to Amazon Prime within the app, just as they can then buy films and TV through it.

Amazon earlier released an update for its media-streaming app Prime Videos on Android. With the new update, the company launched a new Shuffle feature where users will be able to play TV Shows on shuffle.

"It's an excellent option for cutting down choice in sitcoms where character arcs and narrative development can often happen asynchronously or even in documentaries where such things don't exist," Android Central reported.

With the shuffle tool, the users will be able to start a series at any point, watching it in a random order that the usual chronological one. The feature doesn't let users shuffle through the entire show but only one particular season.