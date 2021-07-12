Amazon services restored after massive outage globally (Ld)

According to website outage tracker Downdetector, the online store of ecommerce giant suffered an outage that began early Monday morning around 7 am India time and the services were disrupted for more than two hours.

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Amazon online store suffered a global outage on Monday, including in India, as users tried to place orders but could not access the product detail page. The company later restored the online services.

While 65 per cent users reported problems with opening website, 23 per cent had issues with log-in and 12 per cent with check-out.

Amazon had said that the company was working to resolve the issue.

"Hi guys are you able to see any product details on Amazon India website today. Trying to order a few things but not getting the product details page. Tried a dozen different products same issue! Amazon India broken or a bug?," a user said in a tweet.

In May, Amazon suffered a brief outage in some parts of India, affecting its website and shopping experience for several users. The website was up and running after about two hours of partial outage.

Downdetector showed a massive spike in problems on Amazon.in, mentioning that the most problems faced by the Indians during the outage were logging into the website and checking out.

Last year in November, Amazon Web Services (AWS) which is the Cloud arm of the commerce giant suffered a huge outage in the US region affecting several websites and apps and the recovery took a couple of hours.

