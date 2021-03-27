Amid Covid resurgence, Andhra Guv cancels Holi party

"Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has decided not to organise Holi celebrations at Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada this year, due to rise in number of Covid-19 cases," said a Raj Bhavan official.

Amaravati, March 27 (IANS) Amid resurging Coronavirus infections in Andhra Pradesh, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday cancelled Holi festival celebrations and party at the Raj Bhavan.

Harichandan appealed to the people to stay at home and celebrate Holi following Covid guidelines.

He told people to maintain social distance, wear a mask, regularly wash hands with soap and use a sanitizer.

The Governor also appealed to all the eligible people to get vaccinated for Coronavirus as it helps in breaking the pandemic's chain of infections.

--IANS

sth/rt